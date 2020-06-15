Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 02:07 PM IST

83rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

332,424

11,502

Recovered

169,798

7,419

Deaths

9,520

325

Maharashtra104568493463830 Tamil Nadu4268723409397 Delhi38958149451271 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Andhra Pradesh6152331684 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Telangana47372352182 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  Entertainment   Bollywood  15 Jun 2020  Guru Dutt to Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian actors who committed suicide
Entertainment, Bollywood

Guru Dutt to Sushant Singh Rajput: Indian actors who committed suicide

PTI, AP
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 11:25 am IST

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home

Sushant Singh Rajput (PTI photo)
 Sushant Singh Rajput (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The curse of suicide has haunted the showbiz since time immemorial with the likes of iconic actor-director Guru Dutt, South star Silk Smitha, actor Jiah Khan and now Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput giving up on life in the Indian film industry known for being harsh and demanding of its stars.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari's 2019 film "Chhichhore", where he played the role of a father who conveys a message of hope and affirmation to his son who has attempted to kill himself.

And his last social media post, dedicated to his late mother who died in 2002 when he was a young teen, was on June 3, a foretelling perhaps on what to come.

"Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile.

"And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two," he wrote on Instagram post with a black and white photograph of his mother.

Rajput's sudden death comes days after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.

"It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace," he had said, mourning her death.

Guru Dutt, known for black-and-white classics like "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Baazi", and "Pyaasa", was found dead on October 10, 1964 in his bed in his rented apartment at Pedder Road in erstwhile Bombay. He was 39.

The filmmaker, whose real name was Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, was said to have been mixing alcohol and sleeping pills.

Dutt's death may have been suicide or just an accidental overdose. His son, Arun Dutt, considered the death to be an accident.

Actor Vijaylakshmi, who reached the iconic status of a sex symbol in Tamil cinema during her time, as Silk Smitha died at the age of 33 as the result of a suspected suicide in 1996. She appeared in over 200 films, including "Vandichakkaram", "Moondru Mugam", a most sought after actor at a time was said to be neck deep in controversies.

She was immortalised on screen in the 2011 film "The Dirty Picture", starring Vidya Balan as Silk. The Milan Luthria-directed film, which showed the highs and lows of the dancing star, was inspired by the actor's life.

Former Miss India and video jockey Nafisa Joseph was found hanging at her residence in Versova in 2004 at the age of 25.

Joseph, who won the Miss India title in 1997, had worked as a model and had been involved in activities related to animal rights.

In 2006, model-turned television actor Kuljeet Randhawa, known for starring in high-school drama "Hip Hip Hurray!", suspense serial "Kohinoor" and crime thriller drama "Special Squad", allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her single room apartment in suburban Juhu. She was 25.

Kunal Singh, best known for starring opposite actor Sonali Bendre in the 1999 Tamil romance film "Kadhalar Dhinam", was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment in 2008. He was 30.

British-American actor Jiah Khan, best known for films like "Nishabd" with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and "Ghajini" with Aamir Khan, was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabiya Khan. Khan was 25.

It was deemed a suicide and reconfirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court.

Khan's mother blamed her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, for her death. He was charged with abetting Khan's suicide. The case has not yet been settled.

Last year, actor Kushal Punjabi, who appeared in films such as "Kaal" and "Lakshya" as well as the reality show "Fear Factor", was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. He was 42.

Punjabi, whose body was found by his parents in the wee hours of December 27, left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death.

Tags: sushant singh rajput
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (via Twitter)

Sushant will be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Karan Johar Instagram page

Karan Johar calls Sushant suicide a wake up call

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik trolled by family

Kareena Kapoor

Excited to play Jahanara, says Kareena

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham