‘Yes I can and I will’: Big B pledges Rs 2 crores to Army martyrs' widows, farmers

Friday, Jun 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday confirmed reports that he would be donating Rs 2 crores for the welfare of Indian Army martyrs' widows and farmers.
The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter where he shared a number of source-based new articles and captioned the tweet as: "Yes I can and I will..."
T 2837 -Yes I can and I will ..https://t.co/raSzciDFvKhttps://t.co/iSvMeQsF93https://t.co/mfb60HrcWKhttps://t.co/lNxVrFZ6YFhttps://t.co/jo8lEZuuEPhttps://t.co/1RbTusBvnRhttps://t.co/mEre8UHE3g— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018
According to reports, Bachchan had pledged to give away Rs 1 crore each to martyr families and to the cause of repayment of farmers loans.
The articles also stated that the veteran actor had handpicked a team to list and locate authentic organisations that will ensure the money reaches to the designated people in need. The actor, however, did not mention anything about this.