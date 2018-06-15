The Asian Age | News

‘Yes I can and I will’: Big B pledges Rs 2 crores to Army martyrs' widows, farmers

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2018, 9:59 am IST

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a number of source-based new articles reporting the news.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ later this year.
 Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ later this year.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday confirmed reports that he would be donating Rs 2 crores for the welfare of Indian Army martyrs' widows and farmers.

The 75-year-old actor took to Twitter where he shared a number of source-based new articles and captioned the tweet as: "Yes I can and I will..."

According to reports, Bachchan had pledged to give away Rs 1 crore each to martyr families and to the cause of repayment of farmers loans.

The articles also stated that the veteran actor had handpicked a team to list and locate authentic organisations that will ensure the money reaches to the designated people in need. The actor, however, did not mention anything about this.

