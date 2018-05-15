The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes: After Aishwarya, Deepika, newlywed Sonam and Mahira dazzle on the red carpet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 15, 2018, 9:27 am IST
While the Indian actress went traditional and thus uncoventional, her Pakistani counterpart was also impressive.

Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan at Cannes 2018. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
Cannes: After Cannes film festival’s most popular face Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the newcomers Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, it was the turn of the one who doesn’t fit in either category, Sonam Kapoor, to shine on the red carpet.

The actress, whose recent marriage to Anand Ahuja has been the talk of the town, made a fashion statement by keeping it Indian, styling it up in a Ralph and Russo lehenga as she arrived for the screening of ‘BlacKkKlansman.’

Her ivory crop top and voluminous skirt with intricate silver work and a train had a drape like a dupatta on one sleeve which was surely unconventional, but one that Sonam carried it off well.

Hair braided in a ‘jada choti’, highlighted eyes, nude make-up and dainty earrings completed her look.

The Mehendi (henna) from her wedding rituals was still fresh was on her hands, one of the reasons perhaps why she chose an Indian outfit over a gown.

Sonam has been styled by her sister Rhea, who has not accompanied her to the gala event this year, and Deep Kailey.

The actress had previously worn Ralph and Russo in 2015 and 2016 as well.

Sonam will walk the red carpet on Tuesday too.

Even ‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan was among the star attractions on the red carpet.

Mahira adorned an off-shoulder pleated gown designed by Alberta Ferreti.

With minimal make-up, bright red lips, stunning neckpiece and matching earrings, Mahira no doubt looked beautiful.

After the impressive appearances, we are now surely more eager to see what the two actresses have in store for us on Tuesday.

Tags: sonam kapoor, mahira khan, cannes film festival

