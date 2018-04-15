The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 4:19 pm IST

The critical acclaim and the positive word of mouth has played a strong role for the increase of footfalls in the theatre.

A still from 'October'.
 A still from 'October'.

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan starrer 'October' has become the talk of town with how Shoojit Sircar has showed a very beautiful story of love.

The film which opened with some of the best reviews and positive word of mouth has seen a massive jump on day two earning a 7.47cr making it a sum total of 12.51cr.

Friday      : 5.04cr
Saturday : 7.47cr
Total        : 12.51cr

Day two has seen a grown from the metro and multiple audiences.

The film had a decent opening considering the genre of the film.

The critical acclaim and the positive word of mouth has played a strong role for the increase of footfalls in the theatre.

The film is expected to be as strong on Sunday.

Deccan Chronicle critic Rohit Bhatnagar gave three stars to Varun Dhawan starrer and wrote in this review: "October surely doesn’t have a solid plot but the journey of two people and their unnamed relationship is tearful. It is certainly not a typical boy-girl love story which has a tragic end but has a decent amount of relatability. Perhaps, it is Sircar’s weakest film which holds no surprise but still manages to leave with a heavy heart. Well, that's his trademark!"

Bankrolled by Rising Sun Films & Kino Works, 'October' is scripted by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. It has been touted as a unique story about love that goes beyond the regular love stories.

Tags: varun dhawan, film october

