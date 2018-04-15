The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kriti Sanon graced with Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

ANI
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 11:11 am IST

The actress has received the honour for her memorable performance in a lead role for the sleeper hit.

Kriti Sanon.
Mumbai: Merely four-Hindi-film-old actress, Kriti Sanon has been graced with Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her performance in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

The 27-year-old actress received good reviews for her portrayal of 'Bitti', a young and free minded girl, from a small town, in the film, from audience and critics alike.

Along with Sanon, the romantic-comedy helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in lead role.

The story is based on the French novel 'The Ingredients of Love' penned by Nicolas Barreau.

Tags: kriti sanon

