Gully Boy Box office report: Ranveer-Alia and Zoya's film mints big numbers on day 1

Gully Boy had a Thursday release because of Valentines Day and is expected to witness an upward trend over the weekend.

Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy opens on a BIG note as the film rakes in 18.70 Cr on day 1 at the box office.

#GullyBoy takes a massive start... #ValentineDay - not an official holiday - has given a big boost... Metros are rocking, contribute to superb total... Thu ₹ 18.70 cr [3350 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2019

The film is going to be about the five big metros especially Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore with the big Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi, Gully Boy has gone ahead to create immense buzz amongst the masses. The trailer, the music and now the early reviews post its screening at the Berlin Film Festival has created a lot of anticipation for this Zoya Akhtar's film.

Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now all set to rule the box office with Gully Boy which is making all right noise across quarters.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.