Here’s what caused delay in Tiger Shroff’s Rambo to go on floors

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand had collaborated to bring an action genre of Sylvester Stallone’s level in India. They had announced their movie ‘Rambo’, the poster of which was quite an exhilarating one.

But after launching the poster and presenting the movie name, neither Tiger nor Siddharth spoke about the movie. Tiger often came in the news for either his on-the-set happenings from ‘Baaghi 2’ or for his ‘Student Of The Year’ actresses. Siddharth on the other hand was often heard about because he is directing Hrithik Roshan in ‘Super 30’.

‘Rambo’ is now back in news as Mumbai Mirror went on to report that the movie will go on floors in November 2019, as compared to what was heard of the movie going on floors in December last year. Mirror goes on to report that the project got delayed due to both Tiger and Siddharth’s commitments elsewhere.

‘Rambo’ is the official remake of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’ series. Siddharth had bought the official rights for the movie, and was reportedly going to sign Hrithik Roshan for the movie, till Tiger came on board.