

Exclusive: Deepika gets emotional at ring ceremony after Ranveer goes on his knees

Published : Nov 14, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally engaged, six years after dating each other.

One hears that Ranveer will move into the apartment Deepika currently occupies, which is spacious for the two.
The biggest wedding of the year which brings together superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as man and wife is no less than a fairytale. After wooing the fans with their adorable gestures time and again, the much in love couple is finally taking their relationship to the next level and the nation cannot keep calm.

The engagement of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a story straight out of a fairytale as the couple enchanted everyone with their romance. Ranveer Singh went down on his knees asking for the hand of his lady love at the engagement ceremony at a family dinner. The couple exchanged rings after which Ranveer gave an emotional speech and professed his love for her. An emotional Deepika couldn't hold her emotions and tears started rolling down her cheeks.

The couple looked their stylish best as Deepika Padukone donned an off-white dress and Ranveer Singh donned a black suit. Making fairytales a reality, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have got the nation waiting with bated breath to witness the holy union.

