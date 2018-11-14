The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

DeepVeer wedding was insured but it costed them this whopping amount to keep the guests!

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 14, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2018, 4:32 pm IST

The Konkani wedding took place today, and it will be followed by Anand Karaj, the ceremony in Ranveer’s caste.

Ranveer and Deepika outside Director Zoya Akhtar’s house.
 Ranveer and Deepika outside Director Zoya Akhtar's house.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Singh after their marriage in the Konkan tradition held today. The couple took this step after 6 long years of dating.

DeepVeer engagement, Mehendi, sangeet and a few more ceremonies took place last night, and to begin with, they were cute and fun all at once.

40 guests have been invited to Lake Como in Italy, which is where Deepika always wanted to have her destination wedding. DeepVeer finally chose Villa Del Balbianello as the place where they would make their relationship official.

But the cost of that can burn a big hole in the pockets. As reported by India Today, the average cost of one room at this luxury resort is 400 euros, i.e. Rs 33,000 and the families have booked 75 rooms, which means the couple has spent around Rs 24,75,000 per day.

Considering DeepVeer and their family members will be staying there till 17th, the total cost then rounds up to Rs 1,73,25,000.

The wedding however was under insurance and here’s the proof of it:

DeepVeer wedding insurance.DeepVeer wedding insurance.

DeepVeer’s wedding will last for two days - today and tomorrow i.e. on November 14-15. The Konkani wedding took place today, and it will be followed by Anand Karaj, which happens to be the auspicious ceremony in Ranveer Singh’s caste.

Tags: deepveer wedding

