The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: ‘Subhash Ghai grabbed me, tried to kiss forcefully’, actress files complaint

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 10:20 am IST

After an anonymous woman had accused the veteran filmmaker of rape, this is the second #MeToo allegation against him.

Subhash Ghai and Kate Sharma.
 Subhash Ghai and Kate Sharma.

Mumbai: A molestation complaint has been filed against director Subhash Ghai by Television actor and model Kate Sharma.

While addressing the media after filing the complaint, Kate alleged that the Bollywood film director molested her by forcefully trying to kiss and hug her.

"He called me to his house on August 6. There were about five to six people at his house and in front of everybody, he asked me to give him a massage. It was shocking for me but I respected his seniority and agreed. I massaged him for two to three minutes and then went to the washroom to wash my hand. He followed me there. He then took me to his room saying that he wanted to talk to me about something. However, he grabbed me and tried to kiss and hug me."

When she requested to leave, the 'Khalnayak' director tried to threaten her, she said.

"I told him that I wanted to leave. He then threatened me and said that he will not launch me if I do not stay with him for the night," Sharma said.

Earlier this week, Ghai was accused of harassment by an anonymous woman on social media. In the post, the woman had accused the filmmaker of drugging her and raping her.

Shortly after the accusations were made, Ghai firmly denied the claims.

In a statement, the 73-year-old had said that it's sad that it is becoming a fashion to malign anyone known "by bringing stories from the past without truth or half-truth. I deny, strictly and firmly, all false allegations like these."

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, which gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nata Patekar of harassing her, accusations are being leveled against many personalities in media and the entertainment industry, including Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Sajid Khan.

Tags: subhash ghai

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

2

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

3

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

4

How to know if you were a victim of Facebook’s big data breach

5

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham