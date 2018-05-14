The Asian Age | News

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt starrer earns 32.94 crore over the weekend

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 14, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 2:42 pm IST

Meghna Gulzar's directorial showed an upward trend over the weekend and has collected Rs. 32.94 crore.

Alia Bhatt in the screengrabs from Raazi trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/DharmaProductions)
 Alia Bhatt in the screengrabs from Raazi trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/DharmaProductions)

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ has received an outstanding welcome from the audience. Meghna Gulzar's directorial showed an upward trend over the weekend and has collected Rs. 32.94 crore.

With strong content and power packed performances, ‘Raazi’ has set an example at the box office. The strong word of mouth has benefited the film. Growing with each show, the film had a really strong weekend, as it collected 7.53 crore on Friday, 11.30 crore on Saturday and 14.11 crore on Sunday, thus raking in 32.94 crore in total.

‘Raazi’ produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, is a spy - thriller which depicts the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, under extraordinary circumstances. The film also stars Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

