The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a beautiful princess, shines on red carpet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 14, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2018, 9:03 am IST

The actress' second appearance on the red carpet was simpler than the first, but not any less classy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018 on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram/ AP)
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018 on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram/ AP)

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is raising the glamour quotient at her very own Cannes Film Festival, which she is attending for the 17th year in a row.

After impressing the fashion police in a butterfly-style mermaid gown on Saturday, the actress kept it simpler yet classy for her second red carpet appearance.

Aishwarya looked stunning in a Rami Kadi crystallized minted custom-made strapless gown with an embroidered train on Sunday for the premiere of the film 'Sink or Swim'.

With hair tied in a structural bun, highlighted eyes and light pink lipstick, the actress looked nothing less than a princess on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes on Sunday. (Photo: AP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Aishwarya had worn Rami Kadi at Cannes 2016 as well, the same appearance where her purple lips had made more noise.

There’s no doubt that the outfit and of course Aishwarya would surely be more in the news this time.

The actress also made news for her recent debut on Instagram and has surprisingly been quite active, sharing some lovely pictures with her daughter Aaradhya, who has accompanied her.

It also seems she has played her part for this year, as she shared a picture of her message from a damp beach expressing her gratitude for the support she received at the glamorous film festival.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in ‘Fanne Khan’ also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, while she is also in talks for remakes of ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’ and ‘Raat Aur Din.’

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan, cannes film festival, aaradhya

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi BO collection day 2: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 11.30 crore

2

Cannes: Aaradhya is ecstatic as Aishwarya twirls her around on the way to red carpet

3

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

4

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

5

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham