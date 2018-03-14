The Asian Age | News

Aamir joins Instagram on 53rd b'day; gets over 2 lakh followers before 1st post

ANI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 10:30 am IST

The 'Dangal' star, who enjoys massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, joined the Instagram family.

 Aamir Khan was last seen in 'Secret Superstar.'

New Delhi:  Superstar Aamir Khan has a special gift for his fans on the occasion of his 53rd birthday.

The 'Dangal' star, who currently enjoys a massive social media following through Facebook and Twitter, on Tuesday, joined the Instagram family.

Even without a single post, Aamir, within a few hours, managed to rake in over 234k followers on the photo-sharing app.

The Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood has over 23 million followers on Twitter whereas his Facebook page is liked by 15 million people.

Aamir, who is currently in Jodhpur shooting for his upcoming film 'Thugs of Hindostan', has a career that spans over three decades.

Son of producer Tahir Hussain and Zeenat, this multi-faceted actor, who has donned the hat of a director and producer several times, has given innumerable hits.

Before making his debut with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' in 1988, Aamir featured in several films as a child artiste.

'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Rangeela', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Sarfarosh', 'Lagaan', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within' and 'Dangal' are some of his blockbusters.

He was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 2003 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

