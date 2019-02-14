Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

Pulwama terror attack: Bollywood celebs express anger on Twitter; read tweets

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 7:50 pm IST

Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and others showed their anger on social media.

Pulwama Terror Attack (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Srinagar: Bollywood celebrities today expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in J&K’s Pulwama on Thursday in which at least 30 soldiers were killed. Post the incident, terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Swara Bhasker and others showed their anger on social media.

Paresh Rawal wrote, "The perpetrators of PULWAMA dastardly act should be punished severely and decisively- target the enemies outside and within - we have responsibilities towards our Jawans ."

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Absolutely tragic news coming from Pulwama - Condolences to the families of the martyrs- & prayers for the injured jawans. Cowards are at it again. Absolutely deplorable. pulwama terror attack".

Always vocal about social issues, actress Swara Bhasker expressed, "Shameful! Tragic & shocking. Jaish-e-Mohammed has brazenly & shamelessly claimed responsibility. These monsters have no soul, no humanity. Pure evil! Why does this terrorist group have safe haven in Pakistan? Imran Khan  RIP our brave soldiers, strength to bereaved families."

Reports suggest that the terrorists triggered the blast while the CRPF personnel were plying through the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

