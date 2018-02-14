The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal to attend 8th Theatre Olympics

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 8:50 am IST

The 8th Theatre Olympics shall begin with grand ceremony on February 17 at Red Fort.

Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal.
 Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal.

Mumbai: With participation of 30 countries and 25,000 artistes from across the globe, National School of Drama (NSD) is set to host the "biggest theatre celebration" for the first time in India here.

The 8th edition of Theatre Olympics, touted as the largest international theatre festival, will be inaugurated by vice president Venkaiah Naidu on February 17 at the Red Fort, Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma announced today at a media briefing.

The 51-day theatre extravaganza will see 450 shows including 65 shows by international artistes, 600 ambient performances and 250 youth forum shows.

"Through the Theatre Olympics we will be able to showcase the Indian arts and culture in front of people of the world.

It is a huge event where 65 foreign shows will take place in 17 cities across the country. Folk artistes will also present their arts there," the minister said.

Among theatrical performances, the event will also see activities like 'Living Legends' series, 'Master Classes', symposia, 'Interface' and workshops. It will also include two international seminars and six national seminars.

The event will see eminent Indian theatre personalities like Shabana Azmi, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Seema Biswas, Ratan Thiyam, Alyque Padamsee, M K Raina, Bansi Kaul and Usha Ganguly among others.

The festival will play host to international theatre artistes such as Theodoros Terzopoulos (chairman, International Committee of Theatre Olympics), Liu Libin (China), Sahika Tekand (Turkey), Jan Fabre (Belgium), and Pippo Delbono (Italy).

Speaking at the event, NSD director Waman Kendre said that with the theme of "Flag of Friendship" the objective of the event was to "create a platform for conversation between Indian and global artistes".

"With this international event, we wish to express our theatre practices, its variations, philosophies and the sheer strength of our texts, narratives and ways of presentation in front of a global audience.

"In return, we extend our arms to welcome the practices, ideologies and philosophies of visiting performers," he said.

The theatre event will see participation of countries including Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, and Greece.

The plays will be held at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi.

The festival will conclude with a grand ceremony at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on April 8.

Tags: shabana azmi, paresh rawal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Dunkirk star Harry Styles' LA mansion on the market

2

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

3

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

4

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

5

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham