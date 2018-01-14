The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 14, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi 'extremely unhappy' about Mohalla Assi clearance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 11:25 am IST

The film was banned by the CBFC for its potentially inflammatory statements and content pertaining to the holy city of Varanasi.

Prasoon was opposed to the film being passed, as it makes profane comments about tourists, who form a large part of Varanasi’s fluid population. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi is apparently “extremely unhappy” about the certification of Chandraprakash Diwedi’s 'Mohalla Assi'.

Apparently, Prasoon was opposed to the film being passed, as it makes profane comments about tourists, who form a large part of Varanasi’s fluid population. There are also snide comments on gods and godliness.

A member of the CBFC, on condition of anonymity, reveals, “Most of us were against 'Mohalla Assi' being passed. It makes derogatory references to Varanasi and its people.

Sunny Deol, who has never uttered a single abuse on screen in his entire career, is heard using filthy language in the film. Sakshi Tanwar too is heard mouthing the most embarrassing profanities.”

Sunny plays a self-righteous priest, fighting against the ecological and moral pollution of Varanasi in the movie that has been much-delayed.

Apparently, Prasoon and several members of the CBFC were opposed to passing the film. “But we had no choice in the matter. The Delhi High Court ordered that 'Mohalla Assi' be passed. The film’s producers then slapped a contempt of court on the CBFC for not passing the film. Prasoon had no choice but to comply,” the source shrugs.

The CBFC certificate for 'Mohalla Assi' clearly states, “After examination of the film by the honourable High Court Of Delhi at Delhi and on the recommendation of the said honorable High Court, the Board (CBFC) hereby certifies that the film is fit for public exhibition restricted to Adults Only.”

Tags: central board of film certification, mohalla assi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

