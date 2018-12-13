It's official! Kapil Sharma ties the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST
The newlywed couple will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.
Mumbai: Kapil and Ginni, who have been together for several years, tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12. Before the grand wedding in Jalandhar, the pre-wedding ceremonies were organised in Amritsar. A Mata Ki Chowki was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony.
Here's the first picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath from their wedding.
December 12, 2018
On the work front, Kapil will soon make a return to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.