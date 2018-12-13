The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

It's official! Kapil Sharma ties the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 11:20 am IST

The newlywed couple will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Twitter)
 Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Twitter)

Mumbai: Kapil and Ginni, who have been together for several years, tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12. Before the grand wedding in Jalandhar, the pre-wedding ceremonies were organised in Amritsar. A Mata Ki Chowki was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Here's the first picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath from their wedding.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

On the work front, Kapil will soon make a return to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Tags: kapil sharma

MOST POPULAR

1

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

2

Beware: Your digital identity on sale. Price - less than $50

3

OnePlus announces 6T McLaren Edition on 5th Anniversary, for Rs 50,999

4

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

5

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham