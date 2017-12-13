The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Zaira Wasim case: Co-passenger says suspect didn't misbehave with star

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 7:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 7:26 pm IST

A co-passenger has claimed that he didn't see Vikas Sachdeva misbehaving with Zaira Wasim in Vistara flight.

Zaira Wasim.
 Zaira Wasim.

Mumbai: A co-passenger, who travelled in the same flight with Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim and suspect Vikas Sachdeva in the business class, said he didn't see the man under accusation misbehaving with the 17-year-old actor.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the co-passenger told Sahar police in a statement, "I was seated in the same... class in which the actor and the suspect (Sachdeva) flew from Delhi. The suspect did not seem to have done anything apart from his act of keeping his legs on the armrest of the seat where the actor was seated."

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, on Saturday (December 9) night, shared her ordeal via Instagram story claiming that a middle-aged man who was seated behind her on a flight, moved his foot up and down her neck and back. Vikas Sachdev was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly molesting the actor onboard a Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

"I saw Sachdeva doze off immediately after he settled in his seat after boarding the flight at Delhi. His fault was he kept his legs on the armrest, which was wrong. I did not see him misbehaving. He also apologised when the actor shouted at him when the flight landed at Mumbai airport and the matter was settled then," the witness was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Divya Sachdev, the wife of the accused, also came out in support of her husband saying that Zaira has wrongly accused her husband and instead countered the actress for doing a publicity stunt.

"My husband is a family man. He is innocent. He was mentally exhausted as he was returning after attending the funeral of his uncle (in Delhi). He was taking rest and was fast asleep when his leg accidentally touched the girl. Vikas apologised to the actor before getting out of the plane to which she said it was okay," she claimed.

Tags: zaira wasim, zaira wasim molestation case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

2

Scientists reveal man flu is real

3

New Island offers clues about life on Mars: NASA

4

FBI agent calls Trump an ‘idiot,’ gets removed from Russia probe

5

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham