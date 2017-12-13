The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma got to his 35th ODI fifty. (Photo:BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rome is the honeymoon destination for Virat and Anushka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 13, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

It shouldn’t come as a surprise if Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma choose Rome after their Italy wedding.

Virat and Anushka looking ethereal at their wedding.
 Virat and Anushka looking ethereal at their wedding.

Mumbai: Virat and Anushka chose Tuscany, Italy for their wedding. So it doesn’t come as a surprise if the couple chooses Rome as their honeymoon destination.

Post the marriage ceremony, Mrs. and Mr. Kohli, along with their families, checked out of Borgo Finocchieto at 3 pm on December 12. The families, according to Pinkvilla, is returning to India for the reception preparations. But the lovebirds are now visiting Rome to spend their honeymoon there.

Virat will host the reception in Delhi on 21st December for his extended family while Anushka’s reception in Mumbai on 26th December will see the presence of celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

Anushka will accompany Virat for his match practice and be with him till New Years. She will be back in Mumbai in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L. Rai’s untitled dwarf film with Shah Rukh Khan. Along with that, she will also be prepping up for ‘Sui Dhaaga’ like Varun, and she will also be promoting her production movie ‘Pari’ which is slated to release on 9th February.

Tags: virat anushka wedding, anushka and virat, virushka wedding, virat weds anushka
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

LG V30+ flagship smartphone launched; Here is what is packs

2

LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reaches 35th ODI half century

3

After making headlines for butt-naked and topless pictures, Esha Gupta now deletes them

4

Argentine legend Diego Maradona skips charity match with Sourav Ganguly

5

Modi eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.2 Cr every month, says Cong ally

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham