↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Order a ‘triumph of justice’, says director of Talvar

Published : Oct 13, 2017, 5:07 am IST
While the movie presents various accounts of the case, which differently portray the parents as guilty or innocent.

New Delhi: The Aarushi murder case remains one of the most intriguing murder cases in recent times. The sensational case has generated a lot of controversy and had virtually divided the public opinion.

The story which had gripped the nation had also generated a book Aarushi by Avirook Sen and a movie Talvar by filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Meghna Gulzar. Both the book and the movie incidentally raised questions on the conviction of the Talwar couple and also the shoddy investigation undertaken by the country’s premier agencies.

Mr Sen’s book combined interviews and an examination of documents to come up with an account that reveals the apathy prevalent in the Indian judicial system. Apart from highlighting the shoddy and insensitive investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police and the CBI, the book also pointed out the insensitivity of the judiciary and the appalling bad luck of the Talwars.

Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Meghna Gulzar, the duo behind the critically-acclaimed Talvar on the 2008 murder case, on Thursday hailed the Allahabad high court verdict.

Bhardwaj was the producer and the writer of the 2015 thriller, while Meghna directed the movie that presented alte-rnative narratives of wh-at happened on the night of May 16, 2008, when Aarushi was found murdered in her Noida home.

“Justice delayed is NOT justice denied. Overwhel-med and deeply relieved upon hearing the news of the acquittal. #Aaru-shiVerdict #Talwars,” Bhardwaj tweeted.

While speaking in Mumbai, Meghna called the verdict a “triumph of justice”.

“I just feel that the truth has finally prevailed. It is a triumph of justice. I can only imagine what the parents must have gone through,” she told

Bhardwaj, in a statement, said they faced a lot of questions while making the movie.

“Our intention all along was to see that all the versions of the case are out in the open. I think this is what has happened in this appeal. The facts and testimonies were examined very carefully and rationally,” she added.

Bhardwaj, in a statement, said they faced a lot of questions while making the movie “though we didn’t take any sides in presenting the story and maintained as neutral a viewpoint as possible”. He said it was painful to imagine the mental trauma that the parents went through for nine years.

