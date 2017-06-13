The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: DC) Shooting at train station in Munich, at least 1 person injured: German media
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Struggling actress found dead in her Mumbai home, murder suspected

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 13, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

The actress has worked in a Kangana Ranaut film in the past and was currently working in television.

Kritika Choudhary (Courtesy: Facebook/ Kritika Choudhary).
 Kritika Choudhary (Courtesy: Facebook/ Kritika Choudhary).

Mumbai: On Monday, a 27 YO struggling actress, Kritika Choudhary, was found dead in her Andheri apartment in Mumbai.

The police had to break open the front door (bolted for four days) of Kritika’s flat at around 3: 45 pm after a neighbour reported a stench coming from her home.

The actress, originally from Haridwar, had a small role in Kangana Ranaut’s 2013 film ‘Rajjo’ and was working in television industry.

A police officer informed a daily that a thorough investigation is under process. “Primarily an accidental death report is registered and investigation is in progress. We know that she was an actress,” said the officer.

Tags: murder, bollywood actresses, kritika chaudhary, actress dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

