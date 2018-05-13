Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal, dazzles in a butterfly-inspired gown

The actress looked too beautiful in a butterfly-style sequined mermaid gown for her 17th appearance at Cannes.

Cannes: The first name that might spring to any Indian’s mind hearing Cannes would most likely be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Since 2002, the actress has been making headlines and India proud with her appearances on the red carpet, luring several of her female counterparts to the French Riviera over the years.

Her presence on the red carpet was no different this time as she dazzled in a Michael Cinco number for the screening of 'Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil).'

With filled eyebrows, matching earrings, highlighted eyes and straightened hair with hint of red streaks kept open, Aishwarya surely made the red carpet her own.

Unlike her purple lipstick or her weight gain post her daughter Aaradhya’s birth which created controversies, the actress’ new look is definitely going to make noise for the right reasons.

Aishwarya, who has been accompanied to France by her daughter Aaradhya, is a part of the event on behalf of her association with the international cosmetic brand L'Oréal.

Her appearance was preceded by Deepika Padukone and will be followed by Sonam Kapoor, also brand ambassadors of the company.

Aishwarya is likely to shine on the red carpet once again, and we are eagerly waiting if she can raise the level one notch higher the second time around.