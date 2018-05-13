The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 13, 2018 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal, dazzles in a butterfly-inspired gown

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2018, 9:05 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2018, 9:04 am IST

The actress looked too beautiful in a butterfly-style sequined mermaid gown for her 17th appearance at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018. (Photo: AP/ AFP)
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Cannes: The first name that might spring to any Indian’s mind hearing Cannes would most likely be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Since 2002, the actress has been making headlines and India proud with her appearances on the red carpet, luring several of her female counterparts to the French Riviera over the years.

Her presence on the red carpet was no different this time as she dazzled in a Michael Cinco number for the screening of 'Girls of the Sun (Les Filles du Soleil).'

The actress looked too beautiful in a butterfly-style sequined mermaid gown with peacock print, plunging neckline and a long tail.

With filled eyebrows, matching earrings, highlighted eyes and straightened hair with hint of red streaks kept open, Aishwarya surely made the red carpet her own.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes. (Photo: AP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes. (Photo: AP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo: AFP)

Unlike her purple lipstick or her weight gain post her daughter Aaradhya’s birth which created controversies, the actress’ new look is definitely going to make noise for the right reasons.

Aishwarya, who has been accompanied to France by her daughter Aaradhya, is a part of the event on behalf of her association with the international cosmetic brand L'Oréal.

Her appearance was preceded by Deepika Padukone and will be followed by Sonam Kapoor, also brand ambassadors of the company.

Aishwarya is likely to shine on the red carpet once again, and we are eagerly waiting if she can raise the level one notch higher the second time around.

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan, cannes film festival

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Iraq votes in first nationwide election since declaring win over ISIS

2

'And I was born again': Aishwarya debuts on Instagram with adorable post for Aaradhya

3

Shocking: Bear beaten to death for mauling man who tried to take selfie with it

4

Apple to become $1 trillion company, Amazon creeping close

5

Video | Believe it or not, NASA to fly a helicopter on Mars

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

more

ALSO FROMLife

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham