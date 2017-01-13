The Asian Age | News

After B'luru snub, David Guetta's Mumbai concert denied permission

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 3:33 pm IST

David Guetta is amongst the biggest names in the international electronic music arena.

He is on a four-city tour in the country, also including Hyderabad and Delhi.
Mumbai: David Guetta's concert in Mumbai has officially been cancelled, after much speculation.

Mumbai Police cited absence of mandatory requirements and legal formalities as the reason for the cancellation.

David, who was to perform in Bengaluru on January 12, had to face a similar dilemma, when the Luru gig also got denied permission at the eleventh hour.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, had said in a statement.

The internationally acclaimed DJ is on a four-city tour in the country. The other two destinations are Hyderabad and Delhi.

