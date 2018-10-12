The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Spinners strike, visitors in trouble
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, Akshay Kumar stalls Housefull 4

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 1:24 pm IST

Post Nana Patekar, Housefull 4 actor Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than one woman.

Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar.
 Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Post Nana Patekar, Housefull 4 actor Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than one woman.

His assistant then, Saloni Chopra, shared on her Instagram story that it was in 2011 she interviewed with Sajid Khan for the position of his assistant director. He asked questions like if she has ever been sexually abused or if she would ever get a breast job and opined how sex is about a mental connection. She broke down after the interview, but got the job. When she started working for Sajid, he said that she was a ‘director’s assistant’ not an assistant director. She writes that he started calling her at odd hours and asked what she was wearing or what she ate. He asked her to send him bikini photos as he wanted to check how she looked if she ever wanted to become an actor.

She faced repeated harassment and Sajid Khan always passed comments like she wasn’t sexy enough or didn’t have enough ‘oomph’. She mentions how he would say horrible things about his then girlfriend. Sajid Khan allegedly talked about the size of his dick and asked Saloni to touch it. His harassment continued and Saloni writes about an incident where he asked her to lift a skirt of a girl who was playing a role in his movie; he insulted her and commented that how did she think she would become an actress without having any breasts or ass.

When the harassment continued for months, on one night Sajid Khan asked her to come to stay at his house. When she asked him what she wanted from him and if it was about sex, she was ready only if he'd back off after that. Sajid yelled at her and told her that she was stupid if she thought it was only about sex. It was about being his 'little bitch' who does everything asked by him.

When she pleaded and asked him what it is that he wanted from her, "he said he wants me to do everything he tells me to. Stay with him. Maybe he'll ask me to touch myself in front of him, maybe he'll want to record it. He'll do things to me and give me orgasm and teach me the art of sex but maybe he won't actually put his dick inside me. Maybe he will.But it would be up to him what he wanted and if I thought casting couch was just about one time sex then I was foolish. No one would cast me unless I was ready to be their 'keep', Saloni writes.

The next time she went for shoot, she was petrified. Sajid asked her to write a column for him, she started writing. They didn't talk about anything else until Sajid Khan snapped, 'Spread your legs when you sit.' When Saloni refused, he started again about how she was unattractive and then he tried to grab his hand and put it on his dick to show her that she did not give him a boner. He kept yelling, 'see? you don't even make me hard'

Saloni threw the laptop and walked out of the room. He called subsequently only to keep threatening her.

It did not end there. A journalist also issued a statement where she was called to Sajid’s house for an ‘interview’ where he only talked about his penis, flashed it and forced his tongue down her throat. Here’s her full statement:

Supporting Saloni, Ungli actress Rachel White also recollected the time when she was called for audition of Humshakals and was instead asked about boobs and then told to strip in his house. Here’s her detailed account:

Twitter too blasted on Sajid for his behaviour. Here are some reactions:

After reading this, Twinkle Khanna told the Housefull 4 team to take strict action, soon after which her husband Akshay Kumar tweeted that the shooting for the film has been canned till the court takes a decision.

Surprisingly, Akshay didn’t take a stand right after Nana Patekar was accused, despite Tanushree Dutta requesting Twinkle Khanna to speak to Akshay about the same and ask the superstar to stop working with the accused. Akshay stopped working on Housefull 4 after his director Sajid Khan was accused of misconduct.

Anyhow, Sajid himself cleared that he will not be directing till a judgement on him is passed.

 

Tags: sajid khan, housefull 4, akshay kumar, nana patekar, #metoo

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

2

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

3

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

4

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

5

Singapore Airlines ready to take off world's longest flight of 19 hours

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham