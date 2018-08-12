The Asian Age | News

Kangana Ranaut folds hands in plea for better Indo-Pak ties in Imran Khan’s rule

ANI
Published : Aug 12, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2018, 10:14 am IST

The 31-year-old, while wishing the Pakistani Prime Minister good luck, said she was impressed by his speech.

Kangana Ranaut
 Kangana Ranaut

Karachi: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has a message for Pakistan's Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan.

The 31-year-old, while wishing Khan good luck, said she was impressed by his speech.

At an event, when the 'Queen' star was asked if she thought the relations between the two countries will improve, Kangana said, "Hopefully, we can only hope that we don't have to shed more blood."

"It's unfortunate that our soldiers are dying. But, the kind of speech that Imran Khan has given is very nice and I wish him all the best and with folded hands, I really hope and appeal, that we have a really beautiful relationship," she added, as reported by Geo News.

The actor recently made headlines after she bestowed praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him as the 'rightful leader of democracy.' She also batted in favour of a second term for the Prime Minister.

On the work front, Kangana is currently gearing up for 'Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi', which is based on the life of warrior Rani Laxmi Bai.

