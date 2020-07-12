Aishwarya, Aaradhya Bachchan corona test results positive

The mayor's statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh has stated that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said actors Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had tested negative for coronavirus.

The mayor's statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.

The mayor said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar's grand daughter Aaradhya, took the rapid antigen detection test, Pednekar said. Aaradhya had also tested negative, she added.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted on Saturday.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested, he had added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.