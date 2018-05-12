Cannes 2018: Deepika and Kangana raise the oomph quotient with classy outfits

With their every move of the day being tracked since they landed at the French Riviera, the actresses didn't disappoint.

Cannes: Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut took their glamour quotients to its peak with a classy red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

After her first red carpet appearance in a white cape gown on Thursday, Deepika Padukone chose a ruffled mullet-cut fuchsia pink couture gown designed by Ashi Studio for the second.

With hair tied in a bun and diamond earrings to go with it, Deepika not just flashed her million-watt smile, but also got goofy sticking her tongue out ‘owning’ the red carpet in style.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes. (Photo: AFP)

The actress has been a part of the festival due to her association with the international cosmetic brand L'Oréal and Friday’s appearance was her last for this year.

The brand’s other ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will represent it over the next few days.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut sizzled in a shiny embroidered catsuit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu.

With heavy eye make-up and dramatic curls, the 'Queen' had her swagger on display on the red carpet unlike Deepika’s smile.

Earlier her retro look in a saree and sequined gown had also received a thumbs up from the fashion police.

The actress has been invited to the festival as a guest for liquor brand Grey Goose’s 'global celebration of cinematic craft', Vive Le Cinema.

While Huma Queshi and Mallika Sherawat were some of the other Indian representation at Cannes, all eyes would now be on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, followed by newlywed Sonam Kapoor's appearances.