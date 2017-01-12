The Asian Age | News

Vin Diesel arrives to traditional welcome organised by Deepika

PTI
Published : Jan 12, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
The actor was welcomed by a group of women wearing red traditional Maharashtrian 'nauvari sari'.

Deepika and Vin while exiting the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Hollywood star Vin Diesel arrivedhere this morning to promote his upcoming action-thriller 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'.

The 49-year-old star was accompanied by actress Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with the film, which releases in India this Saturday. The duo was returning from the London promotions of their film.

Vin landed in Mumbai at around 8-8.30 AM. Attired in a blue T-shirt and denims, the actor was welcomed by a group of women wearing red traditional Maharashtrian 'nauvari sari'.

He waved at fans and media before heading to the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel.

The 'Fast and Furious' star, along with Deepika and the film's director DJ Caruso, will be meeting the press at the same hotel.

They will later interact with the fans at Phoenix Mills and attend their film's Indian premiere there.

Popular electronic music artist DJ Nucleya has been roped in to make Deepika, Vin and the fans groove to his electrifying beats.

An after party is being planned which is expected to be attended by Bollywood celebrities.

According to sources, security has been beefed up for Vin's maiden visit to the megapolis which will last for two days.

Tags: deepika padukone, vin diesel, xxx return of xander cage
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

