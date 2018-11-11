The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 11, 2018 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office collection drops further, might be disaster of the year

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2018, 2:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2018, 2:52 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' entered the 100 crore club but with major downfall.

Thugs Of Hindostan logo
 Thugs Of Hindostan logo

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' entered the 100 crore club but it doesn’t have much to boast about since it has seen downfall on its third day.

The film might just turn out to be disaster of the year after receiving backlash from the critics as well as the audiences alike.

After a rocking start on first day, earning 50 crore, the highest for any film yet, this one has only seen a drop ever since. Collecting almost half of what it did on first day, TOH earned 28.25 crore on Friday, which has further dropped to 22.75 crore on Saturday.

While Box Office collections usually pick up over the weekends, especially over a Diwali weekend, this one only seems to suffer badly. What makes is worse is that the movie has to collect 400 crores to earn profits and be termed as a super-hit.

But looking at the current status of the film, made under the budget of 200 crores, YRF seems to be at a huge loss and nothing at all might save this sinking ship.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century.

The film, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif released on November 8.

Tags: thugs of hindostan

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

2

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

3

China will have robot news readers ahead

4

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

5

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham