

Watch: Deepika-Shahid's Ek Dil Ek Jaan might remind you of SLB's Laal Ishq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 11, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 11, 2017, 12:59 pm IST

The song features Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor, who plays Rana Rawal Ratan Singh.

Screengrabs from the video.
 Screengrabs from the video.

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always harboured a penchant for music, like had been evident with his immersive involvement in his film's compositions.

With his advent into music with 'Guzaarish,' the auteur has ensured that he scores the music of his own films.

SLB inarguably peaked with his gorgeous 'Laal Ishq' from 'Ram-Leela,' which had been quite reminiscent of 'Tera Zik Hai' from 'Guzaarish'.

The ace director might never made a film as controversial as his upcoming directorial, 'Padmavati,' and the incessant controversies surrounding the film are ample testimony to the same.

The film's latest song, the evocatively composed 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan,' might continue the soundtrack's winning streak after 'Ghoomar'.

The song, picturised on Shahid Kapoor's Rana Rawal Ratan Singh and Deepika's Padmavati, speaks of longing and unsaid pain, ably emoted by the lead pair.

However, what stands out is its striking semblance to 'Laal Ishq,' and 'Aayat' from 'Bajirao Mastani'. It might be a personal indulgence of the director in composing songs set to the beautiful raag Yaman, but with his production of said songs being increasingly repetitive, they might not end up doing as much justice to his scenes as they might deserve.

Slated to release on December 01, the film stars Alauddin Khilji as its antagonist, alongside Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Watch the song video here:

Tags: shahid kapoor, deepika padukone, padmavati

