Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh gets bail and married

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh has tied the knot with fiance Madalsa Sharma in a private ceremony.

 Mimoh and his wife Madalsa Sharma.

Mahaakshay, who along with mother Yogita Bali is currently out on bail, shared the news on his Instagram page.

"Ladies and Gentleman ... Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty," Mahaakshay wrote while sharing a photo with his wife.

The ceremony was held at the actor's posh hotel in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Mahaakshay's marriage to Madalsa was earlier scheduled for July 7 but it was cancelled after a police team arrived at the venue to investigate a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman against the groom.

A Delhi court had recently granted anticipatory bail to Bali and Mahaakshay in the case.

After the arrival of the investigating team, the ceremony was cancelled and the bride's family left the place, police had said.

On July 5, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant any interim relief from arrest to Bali and Mahaakshay.

After the duo moved the Delhi court, Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Bali and Mahaakshay saying they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond.

An FIR was lodged pursuant to court's order on the complainant of a woman who alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her. She alleged he had physical relations with her for around four years after promising her marriage.

The court had said that prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Bali and Mahaakshay and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

The woman alleged in her complaint that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she claimed that Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship. The complainant also said in court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

