Oh no! Varun feels he’s underpaid, wraps Sui Dhaaga ahead of October trailer launch

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan starrer ‘October’s trailer is all set to be showcased to the media tomorrow, but before that, the makers have clarified through Varun that it is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates.

Varun, taking to his Twitter, posted a video writing, “#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days”.

The actor interestingly took to his Instagram to post a story of himself, calling him young and underpaid.

We definitely agree with the young bit, but underpaid? That is a little interesting to note now, isn’t it?

He, right before beginning with the promotions of ‘October’, has already wrapped up ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’ with Anushka Sharma.

“Wrapped in chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of #October,” wrote Varun.

Anushka also went on to post, “Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal! #suidhaaga”