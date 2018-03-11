The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Oh no! Varun feels he’s underpaid, wraps Sui Dhaaga ahead of October trailer launch

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 6:48 pm IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 6:50 pm IST

Varun Dhawan starrer ‘October’s trailer is all set to be showcased to the media tomorrow.

Varun Dhawan wraps 'Sui Dhaaga'.
 Varun Dhawan wraps 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan starrer ‘October’s trailer is all set to be showcased to the media tomorrow, but before that, the makers have clarified through Varun that it is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates.

Varun, taking to his Twitter, posted a video writing, “#October is not a movie about love at first sight. It’s not a movie about hugs, kisses and dates. You want to know what’s it about then watch the trailer in 2 days”.

The actor interestingly took to his Instagram to post a story of himself, calling him young and underpaid.

Varun Dhawan calls himself underpaid.Varun Dhawan calls himself underpaid.

We definitely agree with the young bit, but underpaid? That is a little interesting to note now, isn’t it?

He, right before beginning with the promotions of ‘October’, has already wrapped up ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’ with Anushka Sharma.

“Wrapped in chanderi. Had such a beautiful time shooting with these people in this beautiful place. Thank you to police and government for making our stay and shoot smooth. Back soon to launch the trailer of #October,” wrote Varun.

Anushka also went on to post, “Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal! #suidhaaga”

 

Tags: varun dhawan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham