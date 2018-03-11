The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 11, 2018 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nepotism doesn't exist, Ranveer Singh best example of it: Kareena Kapoor Khan

PTI
Published : Mar 11, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 11, 2018, 11:28 am IST

Actress says if practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together in a film.
 Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together in a film.

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor on Saturday said she does not believe that nepotism existed, and that if the practice was prevalent, every star child would have gone on to become a superstar in the film industry.

The actor cited 'Padmaavat' star Ranveer Singh's example, saying the actor made it big in Bollywood on his own, without any familial ties.

"There are many superstars from yesteryear's and not all of their children are superstars. If nepotism exists, everyone would have been superstars and number one.

"But the fact that today Ranveer Singh, (who) does not have mother or father who is a superstar, out of sheer talent and hard work he is where he is today. I don't think nepotism exists," Kareena said.

She was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on 'The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism' with her sister actor Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave here.

Karisma said being a star child was a difficult task as one has a legacy to live up to and, a pressure to exceed expectations.

"It is about talent, we maybe children or grandchildren of somebody, but once you are on the silver screen you are that part. When you have generations of actors and a huge legacy behind you, it is actually difficult for a star child to live up to it and succeed into this industry," she said.

The debate over nepotism started when actor Kangana Ranaut called director Karan Johar "the flagbearer of nepotism" on his chat show in 2016.

"Everyone can have their own opinion and we should respect all," Karisma concluded.

Their mother Babita and actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu's career took a back seat from films after they entered the Kapoor family.

But Karisma said that they were not forced to leave the movies, it was their "choice".

"This is the myth - be it my mum or Neetu aunty. It is their choice not to work, Geeta aunty and Jennifer chose to work."

Kareena said it was her sister and her who broke the stereotypes and went on to pursue a career in films.

"It took Kapoor girls to break the norms," she said.

"My father (Randhir Kapoor) has been very supportive. He did not help us, (or) recommend us. He opened the door and told us to fly," she added.

Tags: kareena kapoor khan, nepotism, ranveer singh, india today conclave, karisma kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham