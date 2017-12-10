'Dangal' actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The 17-year-old actress has alleged that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on flight tried to molest her.

Mumbai: A mortifying experience on her Air Vistara Delhi to Mumbai flight left Zaira Wasim teary-eyed.

The 17-year-old actress has alleged that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on flight tried to molest her. She shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight in an Instagram story.

She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man's activities on the flight to some extent.

The national award-winning actress called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight.

Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?"

Zaira ended her video by saying, "Who is going to help us Girls? If we don't help ourselves, nobody will come ahead."