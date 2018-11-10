The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 10, 2018 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Challenging to step into Ramya Krishnan's shoes as Sivagami, says Mrunal Thakur

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2018, 10:49 am IST

The 'Love, Sonia' star will play young Sivagami in Netflix's ambitious live-action series 'Baahubali: Before the Beginning'.

Mrunal Thakur and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.
 Mrunal Thakur and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.

Mumbai: Actor Mrunal Thakur, who will star as a young Sivagami in Netflix's ambitious live-action series "Baahubali: Before the Beginning", says it would be challenging to measure up to Ramya Krishnan's portrayal of the queen.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur to play Sivagami

Krishan was a the parallel lead in Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel The Conclusion apart from Prabhas.

Now the team behind the Telugu blockbuster has reunited for a series in the same universe.

Speaking at a session during the See What's Next: Asia event here, Mrunal said she is aware of the expectations from her.

"For me, when I gave the audition, it was not easy. When I saw both the films, the benchmark was there. To match up to Ramya who played Sivagami was a challenge. It's a big treat to work with this team. When I got to know that it was a Netflix project, I was even more excited. I was very fascinated with the dialogue Mera Vachan, Mera Shasan'. That really attracted me," she said.

Mrunal said she is living a dream through the project.

"The process wasn't easy as well. It was a little difficult but somewhere down the line in my head, I knew I was going to be Sivagami because she is a strong character who rules the entire Mahishmati. She's got the sense of motherhood at the same time she is got the sense of what is right and what is wrong. She treats everybody equal no matter who it is. Through this project I'm living my dream, she said.

The live-action series, based on Anand Neelakantan's book, will also feature Rahul Bose, Atul Kulkarni, Vaquar Shaikh, Jameel Khan, Siddharth Arora and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

The series, being co-directed by Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru, will trace the dramatic rise of Queen Sivagami and her empire.

The story backtracks about 50 years from the beginning of Baahubali story. The movie was a singular emotion and singular conflict, now we are exploring it in a deeper way.You will also get deeper into the street level life and multi-layer life in the kingdom, Deva Katta said.

He also said that being a Netflix project allowed them the opportunity to explore different characters and their individual stories,

"When we have consciously evolving characters throughout unpredictable eventualities, we relate to those stories a lot. Those are epic stories like Ramayana and Mahabharata. They stand in time and are relevant to us. When you dig deeper and make the characters more dimensional with root stories and root psyche, that's what this platform gives us. We grew up watching a lot of Hollywood films and that's what ignited our passions to become storytellers.

Co-director Praveen Sataru said the series is being shot in different locations in India and stressed that the show will have a pan-India appeal.

"We are covering the length and breadth of India. This is not just a south or north series. It's a pan-India series and you have characters from all across India.

"Baahubali: Before the Beginning , which was announced by the streaming giant in August, has already been given a two-season order.

Tags: mrunal thakur, ramya krishnan

MOST POPULAR

1

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

2

China will have robot news readers ahead

3

Amazon strikes deal with Apple to sell iPhones, iPads

4

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

5

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival. (Photos: AP)

It's a dog's world: Nepal celebrates their love for mutts through Tihar festival

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham