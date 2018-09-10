The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 10, 2018 | Last Update : 12:27 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Nick Jonas on relationship with Priyanka Chopra, says 'they just knew it was right'

PTI
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 10:14 am IST

After host asked Nick to give Priyanka his best wishes, singer pointed out his fiancee was sitting in audience.

The picture that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.
 The picture that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.

Los Angeles: Nick Jonas has opened up about his love story with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and the singer says even though they just dated for a few months before getting engaged they knew "it was right".

The former Jonas Brothers band member shared the story during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places... People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," Nick said.

"The story sort of wrote itself. It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy," he added.

Nick, 25, also shared some details on the couple's recent engagement celebrations in India. He described their Roka ceremony and said the two left the momentous occasion "full of joy."

After the host asked Nick to give Priyanka, 36, his best wishes, the singer pointed out that his fiancee was sitting in the audience.

Tags: priyanka chopra, nick jonas

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Genes are key to academic success, says study

2

Family of 3 escape unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

3

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

4

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

5

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham