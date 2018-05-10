The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes: Kangana Ranaut to remind you of '60s actresses as she dons saree for debut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 10, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 10:54 am IST

The 'Queen' actress' retro-style debut at the glamourous film festival was impressive in a Sabyasachi creation.

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Photos: Instagram)
 Kangana Ranaut at Cannes Film Festival 2018. (Photos: Instagram)

Cannes: While Cannes has been synonymous with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for India over the years, several actresses have also managed to make their presence felt at the French Reviera.

After the ex-Miss World, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Mallika Sherawat, among others have also enjoyed some of the spotlight associated with the glamour event.

The latest to join this list is the one often referred to as the ‘Queen of Bollywood’, Kangana Ranaut.

The actress made an impressive debut in a look that will remind you of the heroines of the 60s.

Kangana adorned a classy Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, termed as ‘Aakash-tara’ (starry skies) saree by the designer. He described the outfit ‘hand-dyed’, ‘embellished with hand-cut sequins’ and  ‘individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric.’

She accessorised her look with a ‘teenmaniya’ necklace crafted of diamonds and pearls and a Sabayasachi batua (purse).

Be it her hairdo or her cat eyes or the style of draping the saree, Kangana surely sent us back to the golden generation of some of our most beautiful actresses.

 

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez

 

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez

Kangana has been invited by the liquor brand Grey Goose as a part of their 'global celebration of cinematic craft', Vive Le Cinema.

She was also seen in a discussion with Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi at India Pavillion event.

While her fan clubs shared pictures of photographers trying to click the actress as she ‘owned’ the streets, we are not sure if she will walk the red carpet. We are keeping our fingers crossed.

Tags: kangana ranaut, sabyasachi mukherjee, cannes film festival

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

2

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from May 11 in India, via Airtel, Reliance Jio

3

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

4

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

5

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham