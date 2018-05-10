The Asian Age | News

Breaking: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi get secretly married; Karan Johar announces

Published : May 10, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Still in the hangover of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s big fat wedding? Here’s an announcement that will shock you!

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi. (Photo: Twitter)
Karan Johar just announced that Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are married, as they tied the knot in a Sikh wedding recently.

We wonder how well the newly wed couple managed to avoid the paparazzi. Or it was Neha’s strategic move as the media is busy covering Sonam’s wedding?

Well, the bride looks stunning in pink along with the traditional ‘kaleerein’ and auspicious red ‘chooda’. Our very own handsome groom also co-ordinated his ‘pug’ and ‘saafaa’ to his beloved wife.

The elated couple took to Twitter to announce their hush-hush affair.

 

