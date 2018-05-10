Breaking: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi get secretly married; Karan Johar announces

Still in the hangover of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s big fat wedding? Here’s an announcement that will shock you!

Karan Johar just announced that Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are married, as they tied the knot in a Sikh wedding recently.

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

We wonder how well the newly wed couple managed to avoid the paparazzi. Or it was Neha’s strategic move as the media is busy covering Sonam’s wedding?

Well, the bride looks stunning in pink along with the traditional ‘kaleerein’ and auspicious red ‘chooda’. Our very own handsome groom also co-ordinated his ‘pug’ and ‘saafaa’ to his beloved wife.

The elated couple took to Twitter to announce their hush-hush affair.