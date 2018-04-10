'Raazi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt's spy-romantic film packs a punch

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, 'Raazi' is set to hit theatres on May 11.

Alia Bhatt in the screengrabs from Raazi trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/DharmaProductions)

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be first time seen opposite each other in ‘Talvar’ fame director Meghna Gulzar.

'Raazi' is a spy-romantic flick, based on the 'Calling Sehmat', a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka. In the period film, Alia portrays a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat who gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky.

Watch 'Raazi' trailer here:

‘Raazi’, a joint venture between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, is set to hit theatres on May 11, 2018.