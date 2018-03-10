The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan's wife speaks on his disease, says 'not easy but optimistic of victory'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Irrfan recently revealed he has a 'rare disease' and promised to share the details after a 'conclusive diagnosis'.

Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.
 Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan took to Twitter last week to clarify the reports on his health. Since then it has been a matter of concern for his many fans about his ‘rare disease’.

The actor wrote, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will."

"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," added the actor.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar in a Facebook post requested fans of the actor to refrain from any speculations.

Sutapa Sikdar has opened up and has shared a lengthy post on Facebook. She wrote, "My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world. I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer."

"It wasn’t and isn’t going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory. I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf. Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be," wrote the actor's wife.

"My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart. Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan," concluded the actor's wife.

Read Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's full statement here:

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and he's awaiting the release of his next black comedy 'Blackmail.'

Tags: irrfan khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

2

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

3

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

4

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

5

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham