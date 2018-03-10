Irrfan's wife speaks on his disease, says 'not easy but optimistic of victory'

Irrfan recently revealed he has a 'rare disease' and promised to share the details after a 'conclusive diagnosis'.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan took to Twitter last week to clarify the reports on his health. Since then it has been a matter of concern for his many fans about his ‘rare disease’.

The actor wrote, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will."

"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," added the actor.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar in a Facebook post requested fans of the actor to refrain from any speculations.

Sutapa Sikdar has opened up and has shared a lengthy post on Facebook. She wrote, "My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world. I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer."

"It wasn’t and isn’t going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory. I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf. Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be," wrote the actor's wife.

"My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart. Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan," concluded the actor's wife.

Read Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's full statement here:

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and he's awaiting the release of his next black comedy 'Blackmail.'