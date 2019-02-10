Famous Bollywood villain Mahesh Anand found dead at home

Anand suspectedly had drinking problems and was living alone as his wife lives in Moscow, the police added.

Mumbai: Mahesh Anand, who essayed negative role in a number of Bollywood movies, was on Saturday found dead at his residence here in mysterious circumstances.

Police did not ruled out suicide even though no suicide note has been recovered.

The body of the 57-year-old actor, who was last seen in Govinda's 'Rangeela Raja' released last month, was found in a decomposed state from his residence in Andheri’s Yaari road, police said.

The body was sent to the nearby Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

While the reason behind the actor's death is unclear, doctors from the hospital said the body was brought from his residence in a decomposed condition.

According to the doctors, the reason behind his death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem.

The actor had performed in several hit films including 'Shahenshah', ‘Coolie No 1,’ ‘Swarg,’ ‘Kurukshetra' and ‘Vijeta’ and shared screen with top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Govinda and Sanjay Dutt.