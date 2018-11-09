The Asian Age | News

Aamir takes the game again, Thugs Of Hindostan turns highest opener of 2018

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

Aamir Khan is often known to be the game-changer as he has often broken his own Box Office records.

First poster of Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 First poster of Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’

Aamir Khan is often known to be the game-changer as he has often broken his own Box Office records, be it with Dangal or Secret Superstar or PK, and whether it release in India or China. The actor seems to have done the same again with Thugs Of Hindostan.

In fact with this film, thanks to the power of two megastars Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan, Thugs, despite all negative reviews and bashing from critics and audiences alike, managed to earn Rs. 50 crores on its opening day, just for the Hindi release. Adding the Tamil and Telugu release (Rs. 1.50 crore net), it managed to make Rs. 52.25 crore on day one itself.

This makes Thugs the highest opener of 2018, which has become a constant for Aamir Khan with his films.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju is the second highest opening grosser of the year followed by Race 3, thus proving that star power attracts money at least on the opening day.

Not only beating these films, TOH has managed to gain the title of highest opening grosser of all times, breaking records of both the superstars’ opening day collections too.

Made with a budget of 200 crores, the film needs to maintain this record for the coming days in order to make profits.

With negative buzz around the film, this scenario appears doubtful but like most reviews mention, Aamir might be the saving grace of the film, hence he could keep this sinking boat from going down the drains with his fans’ help.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Viktor) says, “Thugs of Hindostan is the quintessential Hindi movie that we love to watch with our friends and families. We were lucky to get two of the biggest stars of our generation to come together for an out and out masala Diwali entertainer and we are humbled and ecstatic with the love and appreciation that audiences have showered on Thugs to help the film create box office history on day one. We are thrilled to see that audiences across age groups, across India are loving Thugs of Hindostan and have made our film a part of their Diwali plans. We made Thugs with a vision to provide a pure festive entertainer for the entire family and this result is extremely gratifying for all of us at YRF.”

Thugs could also earn some more money since there isn’t any other Hindi movie release this week, and it has no competition till 2.0 releases after 20 days i.e. on November 29. That movie too has the power of two superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Hence post TOH opening, it will now be interesting to see whether 2.0 too can make or break records set by Thugs Of Hindostan.

