The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Move over Kalank, Karan Johar just announced Kareena's Takht and it’s huge!

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 10:03 am IST

After helming 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016, Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' two years later.

The first official look and logo of Karan Johar's 'Takht'.
 The first official look and logo of Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

New Delhi: After being the helmer of one of the most awaited multi-starrer war film ‘Kalank’ among his many projects, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial and it's huge!

Titled 'Takht', the period drama will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

The 46-year-old Bollywood filmmaker took to social media to make the revelation. He wrote, "An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18"

In his next tweet, KJo announced the star cast of the magnum-opus, writing, "I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of #TAKHT @RanveerOfficial #KareenaKapoorKhan @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @psbhumi #JanhviKapoor @AnilKapoor #HirooYashJohar @apoorvamehta18 @sumit_roy_ @hussainhaidry"

After helming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Karan will be donning the director's hat for 'Takht' after two years.

The flick will hit the theatres in 2020.

Tags: karan johar, kareena kapoor khan, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, vicky kaushal, janhvi kapoor, anil kapoor, bhumi pednekar, takht

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra writes emotional note, thanks mom for ‘preserving’ the family

2

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

3

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

4

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

5

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham