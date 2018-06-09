The Asian Age | News

After Blackbuck poaching case, Saif gets notice on Bulgarian Wild Boar Hunting case

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 7:00 pm IST

Saif Ali Khan got some relief when he was acquitted from Blackbuck poaching case a few months back.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai post his hearing on the blackbuck case in Jodhpur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Saif Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai post his hearing on the blackbuck case in Jodhpur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif Ali Khan got some relief when he was acquitted from Blackbuck poaching case a few months back, but it doesn’t look like life wants him to be smiling as he has once again got notice from the Bulgarian Interpol for Bulgarian Wild Boar Hunting case.

“The Bulgarian government had recently written to the Interpol to record Khan’s statement in connection with a wild boar hunting case in which the actor’s agent has been booked by the Bulgarian police,” sources told The Indian Express.

In fact, Saif even recorded his statement on the same. “The actor is a witness in a hunting case probed by the Bulgarian police. After the communication from the Interpol was received, the crime branch, Bandra unit, was asked to record the actor’s statement. A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch sleuths from the unit visited the actor’s suburban residence and recorded his statement,” the official told the daily.

“The agent has been booked for organising a hunt… without the requisite permits and licence. The interpol has sought details on the case from the actor,” added the official.

Tags: saif ali khan, blackbuck poaching case, bulgarian wild boar hunting case

