Rise above nepotism: Kangana Ranaut attacks Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika

Kangana also schooled Alia and said that her success did not mean anything if she could not raise her voice.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed Alia Bhatt for not supporting "Manikarnika", a film which she says promotes "women empowerment and nationalism".

Kangana's response comes after Alia on Thursday said she will apologise to the actor on personal level if she was upset with her for not supporting "Manikarnika".

Kangana, in an earlier interview, had said while she had turned up for the screenings of "Dangal", "Secret Superstar" and "Raazi", Alia and Aamir Khan did not attend the screening of her film.

To which, Alia said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

When a leading daily asked Kangana about Alia's statement, the actor said, "...Hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities. Nepotism gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours. Hope she rises above that."

Kangana had earlier claimed that the industry had ganged up against her for her "nepotism" comment but she was not afraid of bullies.