Thursday, Jan 09, 2020 | Last Update : 11:53 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Photos: Ahead of 'Darbar' release, Rajinikanth fans offer special prayers in Madurai

ANI
Published : Jan 9, 2020, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2020, 10:38 am IST

Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth fans. (Photo: ANI)
 Rajinikanth fans. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: As superstar Rajnikanth's upcoming flick 'Darbar' is set to hit the theatres, his fans on Wednesday offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.

Fans also conducted special offerings to temple deity by piercing their bodies and paying unique penance 'Man Soru' for the huge success of the movie. A fan who prayed at the temple for the success of the movie, said, "We kept fast for 15 days and performed 'Man Soru' (eating food on floor without plate). This will definitely result in the grand success of the movie."

The action-drama is Rajinikanth's 167th film 'Darbar' and fans have prayed in the temple for the movie as well as for the actor's victory in the upcoming legislative election.

Rajinikanth fans offering prayers ahead of Darbar release. (Photo: ANI)Rajinikanth fans offering prayers ahead of Darbar release. (Photo: ANI)

Helmed by AR Murugadoss the movie features actress Nayanthara alongside Rajinikanth. She has previously acted in two films along with Rajinikanth.

Amid the excitement of fans, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show to screen Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day for four days on January 9,10,13 and 14 for the film.

The movie is slated to be released during the Annual Pongal festival in January 2020.

Tags: rajinikanth, darbar, darbar movie, darbar review, rajinikanth fans, madurai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak. (Photo: Twitter)

Acid attack survivor's lawyer moves court against 'Chhapaak' movie

Oscars. (Photo: Pixabay)

Oscars 2020 ceremony to go hostless again

Janhvi Kapoor

Where is Janhvi Kapoor?

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn looks forward

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

2

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

3

Apple suddenly leaks crazy new iPhone details

4

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

5

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham