Box office: Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu reach milestone, Kareena-starrer faster to it

Two of the recently released Bollywood films reached the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office on the same day.

Stills of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu.’

New Delhi: 'Veere Di Wedding' has minted Rs 50 crores on the box office within six days of its release on Friday.

The film had made Rs. 36.52 crore in its opening weekend itself.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

Filled with swear words, slapstick moments and some hilarious one-liners, 'Veere Di Wedding' has proven to be a joy ride, if reviews are to be believed.

Apart from the leading ladies, the film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Vishwas Kini, Neena Gupta, and Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles.

The film was released on June 1.

Meanwhile, John Abraham's latest outing, 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has also reached the 50-crore mark at the box office.

The film has minted Rs. 50.55 crore (till Wednesday) within two weeks of its release.

The news was shared by trade analyst and Indian film critic, Taran Adarsh, on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, "Content scores and BO numbers do the talking... #Parmanu hits the 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr, Wed 1.57 cr. Total: 50.55 cr. India biz."

The film is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in 1998.

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was released on May 25, 2018.