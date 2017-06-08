The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017

Entertainment, Bollywood

Decks cleared for Raabta release after plagiarism row with Magadheera makers ends

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 5:19 pm IST

Less than 24 hours before the release, the court has finally thrown out the case filed by 'Magadheera' makers.

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Raabta' and Ram Charan in 'Magadheera'.
 Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Raabta' and Ram Charan in 'Magadheera'.

Mumbai: Instant parallels with the Telugu blockbuster 'Magadheera' were drawn, when the trailer of the Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Raabta' had released.

Makers of ‘Magadheera’ slapped a last-minute case on the makers of ‘Raabta’ citing plagiarism.

With stress levels reaching new heights, and the producer of ‘Magadheera,’ Allu Arvind, refusing to entertain any reasoning by the ‘Raabta’ makers, there seemed no way out.

Our source divulges, “They were was willing to show him (Allu Arvind) ‘Raabta’ so he could compare it with ‘Magadheera’ to ascertain it’s not a copy, but he wasn’t interested. Then they offered to put the compensation being asked for into escrow with the esteemed court and if the court decided it was a copy, he could take the amount demanded. He wasn’t even interested in entertaining this.”

“The only thing I can think of is that he had sold the rights of ‘Magadheera’ to be made in Hindi and is concerned that since ‘Raabta’ is also about reincarnation and unrequited love, after its release, no one will want to do a similar genre soon.”

Continues our source, “Maybe I’m wrong but since the aim was to stop the release rather than fight the case correctly, this is the only reason that makes sense.”

Going down to the last minute verdict, less than 24 hours before the release, the court has finally thrown out the case that was preventing the release of ‘Raabta.’

However, Allu Aravind, head honcho of Geetha Arts officially states, "Yesterday both the parties representing 'Magadheera' and 'Raabta' have settled the on-going legal dispute amicably outside the court. Hence, Geetha Arts has officially withdrawn the case."

Well, with so much drama off-screen, we seem to be in for a roller coaster of a movie. As planned earlier, the film will release on June 9.

Tags: raabta, magadheera, sushant singh rajput, kriti sanon
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

