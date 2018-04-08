The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Salman Khan greeted by exuberant fans as he gestures good night

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 1:45 pm IST

Salman Khan was imprisoned in Jodhpur since 2 days for being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Salman Khan made a cute pose, where he meant that it's time to sleep and so, until next time. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Salman Khan made a cute pose, where he meant that it's time to sleep and so, until next time. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Salman Khan was imprisoned in Jodhpur since 2 days in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

His release was announced post lunch on Friday, which made not only Bollywood but his fans cheer for him. They went to the extent of screaming ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ post the release.

These fans waited for their Bhaijaan to come back with banners of ‘We support Salman Khan. We love Salman Khan.’

Salman arrived at night and the buoyant fans kept cheering on his arrival. They burst crackers and chanted ‘Swag Se Karenge Salman Ka Swagat’.

Ahil also joined him and Bhai made an expression of him going to sleep, and reminded the fans that they should help 3 people, so that the chain continues (a message from his film ‘Jai Ho’).

Many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kabir Khan and others also came to meet Salman post his release.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching case

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

2

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

3

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

4

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

5

Shocking: Killer artist ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create painting

more

Editors' Picks

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham