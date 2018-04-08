The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Switzerland calling for Sonam, Anand and Deepika, Ranveer wedding?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 5:23 pm IST

Sonam and Anand’s wedding along with Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding has been the talk of the town since some time.

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja at a wedding (Photo: Instagram); Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone during their movie promotions (Photo: File)
 Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja at a wedding (Photo: Instagram); Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone during their movie promotions (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has been the talk of the town ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December.

It is being believed that both the celebrity couples will get married by the year end, and now it appears that both of them might pick Switzerland as their wedding destination.

A friend of the actress told DNA, “Most of us are flying out of Mumbai. Anand’s family and some of Sonam’s relatives will probably fly from Delhi. The marriage and other ceremonies are being planned as a two-day affair. But, we have to leave room for some impromptu events. I’m planning to keep myself free for at least four days, not to forget the to and fro travel.”

Brand ambassador of Switzerland Ranveer Singh, if a report on Mid-Day is to be believed, has been approached from the country's officials to get married there.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were reportedly dating when they began their career. They have been cordial but looking at Ranveer getting inspired by his alleged ex is quite interesting.

Tags: sonam kapoor wedding, deepveer wedding

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

2

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

3

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

4

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

5

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMLife

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham